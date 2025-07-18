Delhi Boosts 5G Deployment with New Nodal Officer Appointment

The Delhi government is taking significant steps to bolster broadband infrastructure and hasten the rollout of 5G technology. A nodal officer has been appointed in the Public Works Department to liaise with the State Broadband Committee, which operates under the Ministry of Communication. This committee is tackling issues faced by telecom providers in establishing towers and laying optical fiber cables in urban regions.

The decision follows a meeting held the previous year, where central authorities urged departments such as the PWD to designate officials for managing connectivity clearances. The newly appointed officer will prioritize clearing pending permissions related to the Right of Way (RoW), essential for laying underground optical fiber and setting up telecom towers.

In a bid to streamline infrastructure development, the Urban Development Department has been instructed to ensure all agencies are coordinated on excavation work to reduce public disruption. Additionally, telecom operators have been directed to expedite 5G rollout, particularly in areas like New Delhi, aiming for comprehensive coverage across urban centers.

