US News Digest: Key Legal Battles and Policy Shifts

A U.S. judge is deliberating Boeing's plea deal following devastating crashes, while Airbnb faces legal action for purported price hikes amid Californian wildfires. In separate developments, President Trump's legal challenges, including against Bob Woodward and the Wall Street Journal, continue, along with his budget cuts affecting scientific research and foreign aid projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 18:27 IST
In an ongoing legal scenario, a U.S. judge has scheduled an August hearing to consider the Justice Department and Boeing's request to approve an agreement absolving the aviation company from prosecution for the tragic 737 MAX crashes that resulted in 346 deaths. This agreement, however, is facing significant opposition from victims' families.

Meanwhile, Airbnb is under legal scrutiny from Los Angeles, accused of allowing over 2,000 properties to hike rental prices amidst the January wildfires. The lawsuit claims rental rates surged by more than 10% during the crisis, as per a Los Angeles Superior Court filing.

On another legal front, a federal judge dismissed President Donald Trump's lawsuit against journalist Bob Woodward. Trump sought nearly $50 million in damages over an audiobook release of their interviews, a move deemed legal by the U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe, reaffirming Woodward's publication rights alongside Simon & Schuster.

