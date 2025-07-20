Anna Leigh Waters: Pickleball's Rising Star Graces the ESPYs

Anna Leigh Waters, a name synonymous with modern pickleball, has etched her place in sports history by attending the ESPY Awards as the first athlete from her sport. Waters called this achievement a 'super cool' milestone for herself and the swiftly evolving game, marking a critical moment in the sport's trajectory.

Standing at the forefront of pickleball's meteoric rise, the 18-year-old athlete told Reuters how this event reflected not only her personal success but also the sport's growing influence. 'It's amazing for me to be here, but also for the sport that I'm able to represent pickleball,' she stated, emphasizing its cultural significance.

Despite her youth, Waters has already amassed an impressive 69-match winning streak and 163 gold medals. Her ambitions extend beyond personal accolades; she's determined to elevate pickleball's status on the global stage, with hopes for its inclusion in future Olympic Games. As she continues to shape the sport's future, her impact resonates far beyond the court.