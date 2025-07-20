Left Menu

Anna Leigh Waters: Pickleball's Rising Star Graces the ESPYs

Anna Leigh Waters, a prominent pickleball player, made history as the first from her sport to attend the ESPY Awards. At 18, she is a leading figure in pickleball's rapid growth. Waters, on a 69-match streak, champions the sport's inclusion in mainstream culture and dreams of Olympic recognition.

Updated: 20-07-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 00:33 IST
Anna Leigh Waters, a name synonymous with modern pickleball, has etched her place in sports history by attending the ESPY Awards as the first athlete from her sport. Waters called this achievement a 'super cool' milestone for herself and the swiftly evolving game, marking a critical moment in the sport's trajectory.

Standing at the forefront of pickleball's meteoric rise, the 18-year-old athlete told Reuters how this event reflected not only her personal success but also the sport's growing influence. 'It's amazing for me to be here, but also for the sport that I'm able to represent pickleball,' she stated, emphasizing its cultural significance.

Despite her youth, Waters has already amassed an impressive 69-match winning streak and 163 gold medals. Her ambitions extend beyond personal accolades; she's determined to elevate pickleball's status on the global stage, with hopes for its inclusion in future Olympic Games. As she continues to shape the sport's future, her impact resonates far beyond the court.

