Movate and Anzenna Join Forces to Tackle Insider Threats in the AI Era

Movate, a leader in digital technology and IT services, has announced a strategic alliance with Anzenna, an AI-powered insider risk platform. This partnership targets insider risk, now recognized as the foremost cybersecurity threat as human error and compromised credentials become major vulnerabilities within enterprises.

Insider-driven breaches have surged to constitute over 68% of cybersecurity incidents. Addressing this requires an evolved governance model, beyond current tools which are limited and reactive. Anzenna addresses this gap by integrating AI with existing systems, enabling precise threat detection and response, without requiring endpoint agents.

Through this collaboration, Movate will act as a certified Managed Security Services Provider for Anzenna. This move enhances their service offerings, allowing for proactive insider risk management. The industry faces a talent shortage, making this partnership timely in providing scalable, effective cybersecurity solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)