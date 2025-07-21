Left Menu

Movate and Anzenna Join Forces to Tackle Insider Threats in the AI Era

Movate and Anzenna have formed a strategic partnership to combat insider-driven cybersecurity threats, leveraging AI and next-gen technologies. The collaboration positions Movate as a certified Managed Security Services Provider, with Anzenna's platform enhancing insider risk detection and governance. This advancement addresses pressing industry demands for scalable, intelligent cybersecurity solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:47 IST
Movate and Anzenna Join Forces to Tackle Insider Threats in the AI Era
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Movate, a leader in digital technology and IT services, has announced a strategic alliance with Anzenna, an AI-powered insider risk platform. This partnership targets insider risk, now recognized as the foremost cybersecurity threat as human error and compromised credentials become major vulnerabilities within enterprises.

Insider-driven breaches have surged to constitute over 68% of cybersecurity incidents. Addressing this requires an evolved governance model, beyond current tools which are limited and reactive. Anzenna addresses this gap by integrating AI with existing systems, enabling precise threat detection and response, without requiring endpoint agents.

Through this collaboration, Movate will act as a certified Managed Security Services Provider for Anzenna. This move enhances their service offerings, allowing for proactive insider risk management. The industry faces a talent shortage, making this partnership timely in providing scalable, effective cybersecurity solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025