Tanla Platforms: AI-Driven Growth and Expanding Market Reach

Tanla Platforms Limited, a leading CPaaS provider, reports its Q1 FY26 financial results, showing a 3.8% year-on-year revenue growth. The company will launch an AI-native platform with a telco in Southeast Asia in August 2025. Key appointments and a ₹175 Cr share buyback were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:06 IST
Tanla Platforms Limited, India's biggest Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider, has revealed its financial performance for the initial quarter of FY26. The company posted a 3.8% increase in revenue year-on-year, reaching ₹1,041 crore, along with a gross profit of ₹261 crore.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, announced that Tanla's AI-native platform is set to officially launch in August 2025 with a major telecom operator in Southeast Asia, marking the company's globalization of its service offerings. This development is expected to enhance shareholder value significantly.

During this quarter, Tanla appointed Anubhav Batra as the new Chief Financial Officer and Sunil Bhumralkar as an Independent Director. Additionally, the company declared a share buyback plan of ₹175 crore. Tanla is gearing up for a crucial earnings conference call to discuss these results on July 25, 2025.

