Left Menu

India Encourages Electronics Collaboration with Chinese Firms

India is open to collaborating with Chinese electronics firms, recognizing the significant role China plays in global electronics manufacturing. Dixon Technologies has received approval for a joint venture with Chinese company Longcheer, and other partnerships with Chinese firms are being pursued for electronic components manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:30 IST
India Encourages Electronics Collaboration with Chinese Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid easing tensions, India is signaling openness to collaborations with Chinese firms, particularly in the electronics sector, a government source disclosed on Friday. Recognizing China's dominance, with 60% of electronics manufacturing occurring there, India sees value in partnership rather than isolation.

Clear evidence of this policy is the recent government approval for Dixon Technologies to enter a joint venture with Chinese counterpart Longcheer. This move, officials state, affirms the potential benefits such partnerships may yield for India's electronics industry.

Moreover, Dixon Technologies is pursuing additional agreements for electronic component manufacturing. The company has already struck deals with Chinese firms like Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing and Kunshan Q Technology's Indian branch, diversifying its partnership portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025