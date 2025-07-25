India Encourages Electronics Collaboration with Chinese Firms

Amid easing tensions, India is signaling openness to collaborations with Chinese firms, particularly in the electronics sector, a government source disclosed on Friday. Recognizing China's dominance, with 60% of electronics manufacturing occurring there, India sees value in partnership rather than isolation.

Clear evidence of this policy is the recent government approval for Dixon Technologies to enter a joint venture with Chinese counterpart Longcheer. This move, officials state, affirms the potential benefits such partnerships may yield for India's electronics industry.

Moreover, Dixon Technologies is pursuing additional agreements for electronic component manufacturing. The company has already struck deals with Chinese firms like Chongqing Yuhai Precision Manufacturing and Kunshan Q Technology's Indian branch, diversifying its partnership portfolio.

