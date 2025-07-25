Left Menu

Safety Triumph: Red Chris Rescue

Three Hy-Tech Drilling workers at Newmont's Red Chris Mine were safely brought to the surface after a fall of ground incident. Newmont announced a thorough investigation into the event to ensure future safety. Safety protocols were effectively executed, ensuring no severe injuries occurred.

25-07-2025
In a commendable display of safety measures, Imperial Metals Corp announced that three workers trapped at the Red Chris Mine in a fall of ground incident were safely rescued. The workers, employed by Hy-Tech Drilling, emerged without injury.

The incident, occurring at Newmont's Red Chris Mine, was swiftly addressed with rescue protocols that ensured the workers were safely brought to the surface. This successful extraction highlights the efficiency and effectiveness of the mine's emergency response team.

Newmont has confirmed it will undertake a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the incident. This probe aims to prevent future occurrences and bolster safety standards across the mining project. The company reaffirms its commitment to maintaining rigorous safety measures.

