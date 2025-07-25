DRDO's UAV-Launched Missile: A Leap in India's Defence

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made significant progress in India's defence technology by successfully conducting flight trials of a drone-launched missile in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. This achievement showcases technological innovation and is hailed as a milestone in strengthening the nation's defence capabilities.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded the achievement, expressing pride in the state's contribution to the national defence ecosystem. In a post on X, Naidu congratulated the scientists and innovators involved in developing the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM-V3) at the National Open Area Range (NOAR).

Naidu emphasized that this success underscores the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a key initiative aimed at achieving greater self-reliance in defence production. The development marks a significant step forward in enhancing India's military prowess and technological advancement.