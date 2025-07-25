Left Menu

DRDO's UAV-Launched Missile: A Leap in India's Defence

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has achieved a milestone by successfully testing a drone-launched missile in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu applauded the effort, highlighting its significance in strengthening India's defence capabilities and contributing to the indigenous Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has made significant progress in India's defence technology by successfully conducting flight trials of a drone-launched missile in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh. This achievement showcases technological innovation and is hailed as a milestone in strengthening the nation's defence capabilities.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded the achievement, expressing pride in the state's contribution to the national defence ecosystem. In a post on X, Naidu congratulated the scientists and innovators involved in developing the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM-V3) at the National Open Area Range (NOAR).

Naidu emphasized that this success underscores the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, a key initiative aimed at achieving greater self-reliance in defence production. The development marks a significant step forward in enhancing India's military prowess and technological advancement.

