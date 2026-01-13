Left Menu

Naidu Cleared: Court Closes ₹300 Crore Fund Misappropriation Case

A court in Vijayawada dismissed a case against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was accused of misappropriating funds from the APSSDC, resulting in a ₹300 crore loss. Naidu was jailed but later granted bail. The investigation found no evidence of his involvement, confirming Naidu's innocence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:23 IST
Naidu Cleared: Court Closes ₹300 Crore Fund Misappropriation Case
case
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Vijayawada has dismissed charges against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged misappropriation of ₹300 crore from the APSSDC, a case that stirred political controversy.

Naidu, who spent over 50 days in custody, was released after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him bail. Following an investigation, authorities reported no evidence implicating him, prompting the court to accept the closure of the case.

Amid ongoing political rivalries, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and opposition figures have accused each other of manipulating justice. Meanwhile, YSRCP leader K Kannababu condemned what he called a 'systematic closing' of cases under political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alarming Paddy Procurement Mismanagement in Odisha

Alarming Paddy Procurement Mismanagement in Odisha

 India
2
China's Strategic Pivot Amid Iran Tariff Tensions

China's Strategic Pivot Amid Iran Tariff Tensions

 China
3
Inflation Surge Sparks Political Debate Over Fed's Next Moves

Inflation Surge Sparks Political Debate Over Fed's Next Moves

 Global
4
Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UAE Severance

Somalia's Diplomatic Rift: Regional Defiance against Central Government's UA...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026