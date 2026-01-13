Naidu Cleared: Court Closes ₹300 Crore Fund Misappropriation Case
A court in Vijayawada dismissed a case against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who was accused of misappropriating funds from the APSSDC, resulting in a ₹300 crore loss. Naidu was jailed but later granted bail. The investigation found no evidence of his involvement, confirming Naidu's innocence.
A court in Vijayawada has dismissed charges against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged misappropriation of ₹300 crore from the APSSDC, a case that stirred political controversy.
Naidu, who spent over 50 days in custody, was released after the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted him bail. Following an investigation, authorities reported no evidence implicating him, prompting the court to accept the closure of the case.
Amid ongoing political rivalries, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and opposition figures have accused each other of manipulating justice. Meanwhile, YSRCP leader K Kannababu condemned what he called a 'systematic closing' of cases under political pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
