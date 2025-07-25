Left Menu

Epack Durables partners with South Korean firm Bumjin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 21:47 IST
Epack Durables partners with South Korean firm Bumjin
  • Country:
  • India

Epack Durable, a manufacturer for air conditioners and home appliances, on Friday announced partnership with South Korea-based Bumjin Electronics.

This makes foray of Bumjin, a global audio solutions manufacturer, into the Indian market, according to a statement from the Indian firm.

The partnership will focus on the manufacturing of fast growing products such as soundbars, television speakers and bluetooth audio devices, it added.

This collaboration also allows Epack Durable to grow beyond air conditioners and building a comprehensive portfolio of both small and large home appliances.

"The manufacturing operations of the products are expected to commence by Q3 of FY2026, with the combined entity targeting a 30 per cent market share in its category. It would support portfolio diversification and enhances brand visibility in the consumer electronics space of the company," it said.

This joint venture will facilitate the transfer of technology, knowledge and development to cater requirements of local customers and export.

Epack Durable MD & CEO Ajay DD Singhania said: "By combining our large-scale manufacturing and distribution strengths with Bumjin's deep expertise in speaker technology, we aim to deliver high-quality, locally manufactured products that are aligned with evolving consumer needs and global standards."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025