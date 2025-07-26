NFL-About 100 players, two dozen club employees face fines for selling Super Bowl tickets

About 100 NFL players and two dozen employees from several teams face fines for selling this year's Super Bowl tickets for more than face value, a source told Reuters on Friday, activity that violated a long-standing league policy.

Players will be fined 1.5 times the face value of the ticket they sold while club employees will be fined twice the amount. ESPN first broke the news on the fines. League and team employees, including players, are prohibited from selling NFL game tickets acquired from their employer for more than face value or more than they paid.

NFL players have an opportunity to buy two Super Bowl tickets at face value. None of the individuals involved or their teams were identified. In the 2025 contest, when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, the most expensive tickets at the New Orleans' Superdome had a face value of about $7,500 and were priced as high as $56,770 on the resale market.

In a memo seen by Reuters, the league's head of compliance told clubs the department was in the process of concluding its investigation into the matter. "The investigation has revealed that club employees and players sold their tickets to a small number of 'bundlers' who were working with a ticket reseller to sell the Super Bowl tickets above face value," the document read.

"Those that worked to 'bundle' the tickets, or otherwise had a greater role, will face increased penalties." The NFL will enhance its mandatory compliance training ahead of the Super Bowl in 2026, which will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, according to the memo.

Super Bowl tickets are among the most coveted in all of North American professional sport, with fans routinely shelling out thousands of dollars to attend the NFL's championship game that is watched religiously by millions across the U.S.

