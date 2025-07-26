Left Menu

NASA says 20% of workforce to depart space agency

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-07-2025 06:27 IST
About 20% of the employees at the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration are set to depart the space agency, a NASA spokesperson said on Friday.

Around 3,870 individuals are expected to depart, but that number may change in the coming days and weeks, the spokesperson said, adding that the remaining number of employees at the agency would be around 14,000.

