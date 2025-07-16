Left Menu

NASA Veteran and International Crew Make Historic Return from ISS

Peggy Whitson, a retired NASA astronaut, returned from her fifth ISS mission with crewmates from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking their countries' first mission. They landed safely in the Pacific Ocean. Separately, research from Israel suggests plants emit ultrasonic distress signals, which insects use to make decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 02:27 IST
NASA Veteran and International Crew Make Historic Return from ISS
Astronaut

NASA retiree Peggy Whitson and an international team of astronauts splashed down safely in the Pacific, marking a historic return from the International Space Station (ISS). Joining Whitson were astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary, each representing their country's debut ISS mission.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, carrying the four-member team, parachuted into the calm waters off the Southern California coast. This marked the culmination of a fiery reentry and a 22-hour descent from orbit that ended around 2:30 a.m. PDT.

In another significant development, Tel Aviv University researchers have revealed that plants may communicate acoustically with insects. Their study found that dehydrated tomato plants emit ultrasonic signals that female moths can detect, influencing their egg-laying decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025