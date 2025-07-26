Left Menu

Pony AI says it has permit for driverless robotaxi services in Shanghai area

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2025 12:31 IST
Chinese robotaxi operator Pony AI said on Saturday it had received a permit to provide fully driverless commercial robotaxi services in Shanghai's Pudong financial district.

Pony AI will launch fully driverless ride-hailing services in the city, starting in the core business district of Jinqiao and Huamu before expanding to other regions, the company said in a statement.

