Pony AI says it has permit for driverless robotaxi services in Shanghai area

Chinese robotaxi operator Pony AI said on Saturday it had received a permit to provide fully driverless commercial robotaxi services in Shanghai's Pudong financial district.

Pony AI will launch fully driverless ride-hailing services in the city, starting in the core business district of Jinqiao and Huamu before expanding to other regions, the company said in a statement.

