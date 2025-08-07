Ripple Makes Waves with $200 Million Rail Acquisition to Boost Stablecoin Transactions

Ripple is making strategic moves in the cryptocurrency space with a $200 million acquisition of Rail, a stablecoin payments platform. The deal is poised to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approvals, and aims to establish Ripple as a dominant force in stablecoin transactions.

The acquisition will equip Ripple and Rail with the most comprehensive stablecoin payments solution available, integrating virtual accounts and automated back-office processes into Ripple's existing capabilities. This comes as regulatory clarity around stablecoins, following new legislation signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, sets the stage for digital currencies to become mainstream in payment systems.

Rail, with backing from Galaxy Ventures and Accomplice, boasts 10% of all global stablecoin-based payment activity and offers cross-border payment solutions that are faster and more cost-effective than traditional fiat transactions. This acquisition follows Ripple's announcement of its $1.25 billion purchase of Hidden Road to enhance its stablecoin's utility, marking a series of significant investments in stablecoin infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)