Ripple Makes Waves with $200 Million Rail Acquisition to Boost Stablecoin Transactions

Ripple is set to acquire the stablecoin payments platform Rail for $200 million. This move follows legislative changes increasing cryptocurrency's mainstream appeal. The acquisition aims to enhance Ripple's role in stablecoin payments and add valuable features like virtual accounts to its financial offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-08-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 18:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ripple is making strategic moves in the cryptocurrency space with a $200 million acquisition of Rail, a stablecoin payments platform. The deal is poised to close in the fourth quarter, pending regulatory approvals, and aims to establish Ripple as a dominant force in stablecoin transactions.

The acquisition will equip Ripple and Rail with the most comprehensive stablecoin payments solution available, integrating virtual accounts and automated back-office processes into Ripple's existing capabilities. This comes as regulatory clarity around stablecoins, following new legislation signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, sets the stage for digital currencies to become mainstream in payment systems.

Rail, with backing from Galaxy Ventures and Accomplice, boasts 10% of all global stablecoin-based payment activity and offers cross-border payment solutions that are faster and more cost-effective than traditional fiat transactions. This acquisition follows Ripple's announcement of its $1.25 billion purchase of Hidden Road to enhance its stablecoin's utility, marking a series of significant investments in stablecoin infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South America faces rising drought vulnerability as climate risks intensify

Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies

COVID-19 exposed deep resource gaps in Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem

ADB Urges Systemic Reforms to Close Thailand’s Climate Investment Shortfall

