Genus Power Infrastructure: Surging Profits and Revenues

In the June quarter, Genus Power Infrastructure demonstrated impressive financial performance, reporting a standalone net profit of Rs 128.5 crore, a significant rise from Rs 40.7 crore in Q1 FY25.

This performance was buoyed by a substantial increase in revenue, which surged to Rs 942.4 crore compared to Rs 414.2 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The smart meter solutions provider attributed its profit after tax growth to robust operational efficiency and performance, despite facing higher finance costs, highlighting the company's resilience and strategic strength in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)