Genus Power Infrastructure: Surging Profits and Revenues

Genus Power Infrastructure reported a significant increase in standalone net profit for the June quarter, from Rs 40.7 crore to Rs 128.5 crore, driven by higher revenues and improved operational efficiency. The company's revenue soared to Rs 942.4 crore, showcasing exceptional performance despite increased finance costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 14:48 IST
In the June quarter, Genus Power Infrastructure demonstrated impressive financial performance, reporting a standalone net profit of Rs 128.5 crore, a significant rise from Rs 40.7 crore in Q1 FY25.

This performance was buoyed by a substantial increase in revenue, which surged to Rs 942.4 crore compared to Rs 414.2 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The smart meter solutions provider attributed its profit after tax growth to robust operational efficiency and performance, despite facing higher finance costs, highlighting the company's resilience and strategic strength in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

