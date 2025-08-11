Nokia Expands R&D and Joins Forces for 5G Training Revolution in India

Telecom giant Nokia is set to significantly expand its research and development footprint in India, as part of a long-term strategy to enhance local talent. The company plans to hire more personnel at its R&D center, leveraging India's vast talent pool to support global service operations.

During a government-led event, Nokia India Country Manager Tarun Chhabra emphasized the company's 30-year commitment to building a skilled workforce, aligning with India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This initiative involves partnerships with major telecom equipment suppliers like Ericsson, Cisco, and Qualcomm.

The state-owned telecom firm, BSNL, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Nokia and counterparts to bolster advanced training in 5G, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies at its premier institute. This collaboration aims to equip thousands of students annually, ensuring they are ready to lead future innovations in the telecom sector.

