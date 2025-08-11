Left Menu

Nelco and Eutelsat Form Strategic Partnership for LEO Satellite Connectivity in India

Nelco Limited has signed an agreement with Eutelsat to provide OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite services in India. The collaboration aims to facilitate secure, high-speed connectivity across land, sea, and air, supporting India's digital infrastructure and national security amidst underserved regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 19:59 IST
Nelco and Eutelsat Form Strategic Partnership for LEO Satellite Connectivity in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Nelco Limited, part of the Tata Group, has partnered with Eutelsat to expand OneWeb's low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services in India. The agreement marks a strategic advancement in providing secure, low-latency communication solutions across various sectors.

This collaboration aims to enhance India's digital infrastructure, ensuring reliable connectivity in both urban and remote areas. The services will cater to customers on land, at sea, and in the air, extending coverage across India's borders and territorial waters.

Nelco's Managing Director and CEO, P J Nath, highlighted the significance of this partnership in advancing multi-orbit satellite services for India's digital ecosystem. Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President and Director of OneWeb India, lauded the agreement as a commitment to the nation's digital and security goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

