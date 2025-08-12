Tredence Emerges as Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ for Retail & CPG Analytics
Tredence has been acknowledged as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ for Retail & CPG Analytics Services, underscoring its influence in data and AI-driven transformations. Its cutting-edge solutions span Agentic AI and GenAI to accelerate insights and drive scalable AI applications for global retailers and CPGs.
Global data science and AI solutions provider Tredence has been recognized as a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens™ for Retail & CPG Analytics Services for the second consecutive year. This acknowledgment underscores Tredence's role in transforming the analytics landscape for leading global retailers and consumer goods companies.
According to a recent report by ISG, Tredence excels in leveraging advanced AI technologies, such as Agentic AI and GenAI, to streamline data strategies and accelerate insights-to-action cycles for retailers. The company was noted for its ability to reduce time-to-value and enhance operational efficiency across the retail and CPG sectors.
With over 150 retail-specific AI/ML accelerators, Tredence continues to drive innovation and growth, delivering tailored solutions that address real-world challenges in supply chain management and customer engagement. This commitment has affirmed its position as a decisive partner for enterprise AI modernization.
