Tredence Emerges as Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ for Retail & CPG Analytics

Tredence has been acknowledged as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ for Retail & CPG Analytics Services, underscoring its influence in data and AI-driven transformations. Its cutting-edge solutions span Agentic AI and GenAI to accelerate insights and drive scalable AI applications for global retailers and CPGs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:12 IST
Global data science and AI solutions provider Tredence has been recognized as a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens™ for Retail & CPG Analytics Services for the second consecutive year. This acknowledgment underscores Tredence's role in transforming the analytics landscape for leading global retailers and consumer goods companies.

According to a recent report by ISG, Tredence excels in leveraging advanced AI technologies, such as Agentic AI and GenAI, to streamline data strategies and accelerate insights-to-action cycles for retailers. The company was noted for its ability to reduce time-to-value and enhance operational efficiency across the retail and CPG sectors.

With over 150 retail-specific AI/ML accelerators, Tredence continues to drive innovation and growth, delivering tailored solutions that address real-world challenges in supply chain management and customer engagement. This commitment has affirmed its position as a decisive partner for enterprise AI modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

