In a move that's blurring the lines between nature and technology, China has introduced a robotic antelope designed to seamlessly blend into the herds of the Tibetan plateau. Equipped with 5G connectivity and AI systems, this cutting-edge surveillance tool is monitoring the behaviors of endangered species, enhancing Beijing's watchful presence even in remote areas.

The project, a collaboration between Xinhua, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and DEEP Robotics, is part of an extensive government effort to build the robotics industry. Reports indicate that Tibet's comprehensive 5G coverage is now facilitating various AI applications, revolutionizing industries from healthcare to agriculture in the region.

Despite the technological advancements, Beijing's increased surveillance capabilities are drawing criticism. Allegations of 'grey-zone' operations and reports of surveillance across borders have heightened regional tensions. China's investments in Tibet are seen as part of its broader strategic goals under the Belt and Road initiative, linking infrastructure development with geopolitical influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)