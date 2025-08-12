Sailing Forward: America's Cup 2027 Marked by Historic Governance Shift

The 2027 America's Cup is set to feature a historic change in governance as participating teams will share equal authority, aiming to expand the sport globally, organizers revealed on Tuesday. The America's Cup Partnership (ACP) will oversee the organization, managing both the event's format and the media and commercial rights.

The participating teams have agreed to continue using the AC75 foiling monohull vessels for the 38th edition, to be staged in Naples, Italy, during the spring and summer of 2027. As part of efforts to promote inclusivity, each team must have at least one female crew member onboard the AC75, and spending will be capped at 75 million euros ($87.10 million) per team.

New York Yacht Club (NYYC) commodore, Jay Cross, expressed full support for this move. Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton emphasized their commitment to driving continuity and growth in America's Cup, the oldest trophy in international sports. With Britain's Athena Racing team as the Challenger of Record for the event, entries open on August 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)