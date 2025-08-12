Left Menu

Semiconductor Surge: Andhra Pradesh's Tech Leap

Nara Lokesh, IT Minister of Andhra Pradesh, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving a semiconductor facility in the state. This initiative is part of a larger semiconductor mission with a Rs 4,600 crore budget. The development aims to boost Atmanirbhar Bharat with partnerships and advanced technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet recently approved four additional semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission, which include manufacturing units across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab. These units aim to enhance India's semiconductor production capabilities significantly.

The Union Cabinet recently approved four additional semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission, which include manufacturing units across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab. These units aim to enhance India's semiconductor production capabilities significantly.

Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) is set to collaborate with South Korea's APACT Co Ltd to establish an annual production capacity of 96 million semiconductor units. The chips are designed for use in mobile phones, set-top boxes, automobiles, and other advanced electronics, contributing to the national campaign of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

