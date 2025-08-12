Semiconductor Surge: Andhra Pradesh's Tech Leap

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greenlighting a semiconductor manufacturing facility in the state. This move is a significant part of a Rs 4,600 crore budgetary allocation dedicated to the semiconductor sector.

The Union Cabinet recently approved four additional semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission, which include manufacturing units across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Punjab. These units aim to enhance India's semiconductor production capabilities significantly.

Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) is set to collaborate with South Korea's APACT Co Ltd to establish an annual production capacity of 96 million semiconductor units. The chips are designed for use in mobile phones, set-top boxes, automobiles, and other advanced electronics, contributing to the national campaign of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

