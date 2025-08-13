Left Menu

Seshaasai Technologies Secures Rs 120 Crore In Pre-IPO Funding Round

Seshaasai Technologies Ltd, a provider of payment solutions, has raised Rs 120 crore in a pre-IPO funding round from Tata AIG General Insurance Company, VQ FasterCap Fund II, and Valuequest India G.I.F.T Fund. The funds will support the company's expansion, debt reduction, and general corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:22 IST
Seshaasai Technologies Secures Rs 120 Crore In Pre-IPO Funding Round
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Payments solutions provider Seshaasai Technologies Ltd has successfully secured Rs 120 crore in pre-IPO funding. This significant financial backing comes from key investors such as Tata AIG General Insurance Company, which invested Rs 60 crore, while both VQ FasterCap Fund II and Valuequest India G.I.F.T Fund contributed the remaining amount.

Announced on Wednesday, the company executed a private placement, offering 28.4 lakh equity shares at Rs 423 each. The allocation was strategic, with Tata AIG receiving 14.18 lakh shares, and the other funds obtaining 7.09 lakh shares each. This capital injection will facilitate Seshaasai's future growth plans.

Seshaasai Technologies, a technology-driven solutions provider, specializes in crafting payment and communication instruments such as debit and credit cards. Having received regulatory approval for its IPO, the company aims to utilize fresh proceeds to expand its manufacturing, reduce debt, and cover general corporate expenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025