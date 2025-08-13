Revolutionizing Roads: TACC and CRRI's Graphene Partnership

In a significant move for India's infrastructure development, LNJ Bhilwara Group firm TACC Ltd announced its collaboration with the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to integrate graphene in road construction projects.

This partnership promises to redefine road-building standards by utilizing graphene's unparalleled properties to create roads that last longer and require less maintenance. The initiative is set to support national efforts toward sustainability by contributing to India's 2070 net-zero emissions goal.

According to TACC's CEO Ankur Khaitan, this collaboration ensures that advanced research translates into practical applications, creating environmentally friendly and robust roadways. Project Lead Ambika Behl from CRRI highlighted graphene's potential to overcome durability challenges in road infrastructure.