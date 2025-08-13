Russia Tightens Grip on Messaging Apps
Russia is restricting Telegram and WhatsApp calls, citing non-cooperation in fraud and terrorism cases. President Putin aims to reduce foreign platform dependency by promoting a state-backed messaging app. Critics worry about enhanced internet control, while Russia contemplates a complete exit for WhatsApp from its market.
Russia has initiated restrictions on calls made through Telegram and WhatsApp, foreign-owned platforms accused of non-compliance in fraud and terrorism investigations. The digital development ministry announced the measures, highlighting ongoing tensions between Russia and international tech companies.
The restrictions are part of Russia's broader effort to assert control over its internet space, particularly following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has been promoting digital sovereignty through a state-backed messaging app to reduce reliance on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.
Authorities claim the restrictions could be lifted if the platforms adhere to Russian laws, opening local legal entities. Meanwhile, critics argue that the move further cements Moscow's grip on digital communications, raising concerns about privacy and state surveillance through the proposed government-backed app.
