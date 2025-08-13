Left Menu

Russia Tightens Grip on Messaging Apps

Russia is restricting Telegram and WhatsApp calls, citing non-cooperation in fraud and terrorism cases. President Putin aims to reduce foreign platform dependency by promoting a state-backed messaging app. Critics worry about enhanced internet control, while Russia contemplates a complete exit for WhatsApp from its market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 20:37 IST
Russia Tightens Grip on Messaging Apps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has initiated restrictions on calls made through Telegram and WhatsApp, foreign-owned platforms accused of non-compliance in fraud and terrorism investigations. The digital development ministry announced the measures, highlighting ongoing tensions between Russia and international tech companies.

The restrictions are part of Russia's broader effort to assert control over its internet space, particularly following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has been promoting digital sovereignty through a state-backed messaging app to reduce reliance on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Authorities claim the restrictions could be lifted if the platforms adhere to Russian laws, opening local legal entities. Meanwhile, critics argue that the move further cements Moscow's grip on digital communications, raising concerns about privacy and state surveillance through the proposed government-backed app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025