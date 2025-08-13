Russia Tightens Grip on Messaging Apps

Russia has initiated restrictions on calls made through Telegram and WhatsApp, foreign-owned platforms accused of non-compliance in fraud and terrorism investigations. The digital development ministry announced the measures, highlighting ongoing tensions between Russia and international tech companies.

The restrictions are part of Russia's broader effort to assert control over its internet space, particularly following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has been promoting digital sovereignty through a state-backed messaging app to reduce reliance on platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Authorities claim the restrictions could be lifted if the platforms adhere to Russian laws, opening local legal entities. Meanwhile, critics argue that the move further cements Moscow's grip on digital communications, raising concerns about privacy and state surveillance through the proposed government-backed app.

(With inputs from agencies.)