IRIS Business Services: Propelling Growth in Suptech and Regtech

IRIS Business Services Limited reported a 10% growth in the first quarter of FY 2026, focusing on global expansion in Suptech and Regtech sectors. Key developments include AI-driven XBRL tools in Malaysia and growing recurring revenue via the Regtech platform, buoyed by new product launches and international collaborations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Navi Mumbai-based IRIS Business Services Limited has announced a 10% rise in its topline for the first quarter of FY 2026. The company is strategically pivoting towards expanding its SaaS offerings in the enterprise technology domain.

Particularly noteworthy is the company's Suptech segment, which showed substantial year-on-year revenue growth of 19%. The firm also garnered industry accolades in collaboration with Accenture, securing a significant project from the Qatar Central Bank.

In the Regtech sphere, IRIS has introduced the AI-powered IRIS Instant, which has gained traction in Malaysia. Regtech growth was further evidenced by a 10% rise in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), highlighting the robust market reception of its new Disclosure Management product.

(With inputs from agencies.)

