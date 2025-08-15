Left Menu

India's Ambitious Leap Towards Space Independence

India is advancing towards self-reliance in the space sector. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the nation's ambitions to build its own space station and launch the Gaganyaan program. Supportive reforms have led to over 300 start-ups engaging young talent in the quest for space advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:22 IST
In a bold declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India is on the path to achieving self-reliance in the space sector. Speaking from the Red Fort during his Independence Day address, he lauded Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, recently returned from the space station, exemplifying India's burgeoning capabilities.

The prime minister emphasized initiatives such as the Gaganyaan program, aimed at launching India's human spaceflight mission. He also announced ambitious plans for India to construct its own space station, underscoring the country's growing expertise and aspirations in space exploration.

Modi further lauded the transformative reforms that have facilitated over 300 start-ups in the space arena, with thousands of youths engaged in innovative pursuits. This reflects a significant vote of confidence in India's young talent as key players in pioneering the country's space advancements.

