California Coastal Commission Blocks SpaceX Launch Expansion Plan

The California Coastal Commission has voted against SpaceX's proposal to increase rocket launches from the Vandenberg Space Force Base. The U.S. Department of the Air Force, however, claims these federal activities are exempt from state oversight. The increased launches are primarily intended for SpaceX's Starlink network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The California Coastal Commission has officially decided against SpaceX's proposal to almost double the allowable Falcon 9 rocket launches at the Vandenberg Space Force Base, voting against the plan 11-0. SpaceX had sought to increase its annual launches from 50 to 95, anticipating the expansion primarily for its Starlink satellite endeavors.

The U.S. Department of the Air Force, overseeing the Space Force, maintains that federal activities like these are exempt from state regulatory oversight, indicating the agency might override the commission's decision. Presently, SpaceX's Falcon 9 accounts for a significant portion of launches at Vandenberg, with a focus on missions for both the Department of Defense and NASA.

Additionally, SpaceX aims to expand facilities elsewhere, including NASA's Kennedy Space Center. However, the Coastal Commission staff expressed concern over noise pollution, wildlife disturbance, and the impact on public access to areas around the base, prompting the agency's reservations over the expansion plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

