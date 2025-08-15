Bots on the Track: China's World Humanoid Robot Games Thrill with AI Advances

China launched its World Humanoid Robot Games, a three-day international event, aiming to highlight its advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics. Drawing in 280 teams from 16 different countries, the competition showcased robots excelling in sports like track and field, table tennis, and additional tasks such as sorting medicines and handling materials.

Participants hailed from universities and private enterprises, including prominent Chinese manufacturers such as Booster Robotics. Max Polter from Germany's HTWK Robots team emphasized the games as a platform for testing innovative approaches in robotics. Despite frequent tumbles in events, these exhibitions offer crucial insights for developing practical robotic applications, said organizers.

This comes amidst China's extensive investment in robotics, driven by demographic shifts and technology competition with the U.S. The events highlighted China's commitment to embodied intelligence, supported by increasing public engagement, as noted by recent analyst reports.

