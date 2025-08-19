SoftBank's Strategic Stake: Lip-Bu Tan and the Intel Turnaround

Lip-Bu Tan, the new CEO of Intel, is spearheading the company's recovery efforts with a $2 billion investment from SoftBank Group, underscoring the strategic connection with Masayoshi Son.

Despite previous setbacks in the semiconductor industry, Tan is optimistic about Intel's revival, capitalizing on SoftBank's renewed faith in its future.

Tan's longstanding rapport with Son highlights their mutual trust, as SoftBank aggressively invests in Intel, symbolizing a broader strategic vision beyond mere financial returns.

