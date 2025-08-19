Left Menu

Coupang Boosts Global Tech Presence with New Hyderabad Office

Coupang Inc., a US-based technology firm, has expanded its India Development Centre by launching a new office in Hyderabad, emphasizing India's critical role in its global technology initiatives. The Hyderabad branch will focus on deep tech and AI innovations. Coupang is also hiring across various tech roles in India.

Coupang Inc., a tech giant based in the United States, announced the expansion of its India Development Centre with the inauguration of a new office in Hyderabad.

This move underscores India's significance as a burgeoning hub for Coupang's global technology initiatives, particularly in deep tech and generative AI innovations.

The Hyderabad office will play a pivotal role in core system ownership while bolstering India's standing with advanced AI capabilities. Besides Hyderabad, the company is actively recruiting for tech roles in Bengaluru.

