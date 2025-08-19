Coupang Boosts Global Tech Presence with New Hyderabad Office

Coupang Inc., a tech giant based in the United States, announced the expansion of its India Development Centre with the inauguration of a new office in Hyderabad.

This move underscores India's significance as a burgeoning hub for Coupang's global technology initiatives, particularly in deep tech and generative AI innovations.

The Hyderabad office will play a pivotal role in core system ownership while bolstering India's standing with advanced AI capabilities. Besides Hyderabad, the company is actively recruiting for tech roles in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)