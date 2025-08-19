Left Menu

Diwali Rail Sale: Ride the Festive Wave with Confirmtkt Discounts

Confirmtkt, India's leading train ticketing platform, has launched The Great Indian Diwali Rail Sale, offering a 30% cashback on train tickets. The sale, valid from August 19-21, aims to make festive travel more affordable and hassle-free for millions this Diwali. Users can apply the DIWALI30 code for instant cashback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-08-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Confirmtkt, an authoritative name in India's online train booking domain, is ushering in the festive season with its Diwali Rail Sale. Travelers can now avail a 30% cashback on their train tickets, with the offer available from August 19 to 21 through the platform's app.

Dinesh Kumar Kotha, CEO of ixigo Trains and Confirmtkt, emphasized the company's commitment to hassle-free travel, stating, "Festive travel should be about joy, not hassle." With Confirmtkt, users can plan their travels ahead, ensuring smoother journeys home during the festive period.

The platform, powered by advanced technology, predicts confirmation chances for waitlisted tickets and offers key travel features like real-time availability and food-on-train services, ensuring convenience for users planning their Diwali travels.

