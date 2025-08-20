Pop Mart's Rise: From Toys to a Disney-esque Empire

Pop Mart's ambitious growth strategy is gathering momentum, with CEO Wang Ning expressing confidence in reaching a 20 billion yuan revenue target by 2025. Following record half-year earnings, partly from soaring overseas demand, the company is exploring expansion in emerging markets and rapid U.S. store openings.

The Hong Kong-listed toy giant saw its stock soar over 12.5%, becoming the most actively traded by turnover in the market. Pop Mart's successes include the popular Labubu doll from 'The Monsters' series, highly favored by celebrities and contributing significantly to the firm's revenue.

Wang foresees U.S. and Asia Pacific sales matching China's by 2024, with rapid U.S. expansion underway. Despite promising earnings, analysts caution over long-term risks. Future plans include a Disney-like empire with character animations and theme parks, aiming to broaden Pop Mart's cultural footprint.

