EZTax Revolutionizes Tax Filing with AI-Enhanced DIY Platform

EZTax, a leading tax technology company in India, has launched a new edition of its do-it-yourself (DIY) Income Tax e-Filing portal, now enhanced with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features.

The platform promises to save taxes, reduce filing errors, and cut e-filing time by up to 30%, meeting the rising demand for online tax services observed post-pandemic. EZTax's Founder and CEO, Suneel Dasari, highlighted the shift towards tech-driven solutions among Indian taxpayers, emphasizing privacy and independence from traditional advisors.

The updated platform includes AI-driven data population from government databases, advisory features for proactive tax planning, and comprehensive security measures, making it a unique player in the tax industry.

