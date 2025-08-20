EZTax Revolutionizes Tax Filing with AI-Enhanced DIY Platform
EZTax, an Indian tax tech firm, introduced an upgraded AI-powered self-service tax filing portal, enhancing filing efficiency and accuracy. This release caters to an increasing shift towards online tax services post-COVID-19, offering features like automatic data population, privacy assurance, and comprehensive compliance tools for both Indian residents and NRIs.
EZTax, a leading tax technology company in India, has launched a new edition of its do-it-yourself (DIY) Income Tax e-Filing portal, now enhanced with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features.
The platform promises to save taxes, reduce filing errors, and cut e-filing time by up to 30%, meeting the rising demand for online tax services observed post-pandemic. EZTax's Founder and CEO, Suneel Dasari, highlighted the shift towards tech-driven solutions among Indian taxpayers, emphasizing privacy and independence from traditional advisors.
The updated platform includes AI-driven data population from government databases, advisory features for proactive tax planning, and comprehensive security measures, making it a unique player in the tax industry.
