Innovation Surge: Ratan Tata Hubs Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit in Andhra Pradesh

The inauguration of Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs in Andhra Pradesh aims to boost innovation and entrepreneurship, named after the late Ratan Tata. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu led the event, along with Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran. The initiative seeks to invigorate startups and mentor emerging sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards fostering innovation, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs (RTIHs) in Amaravati and five other locations across the state on Wednesday.

The initiative, named after the late Ratan Tata, aims to invigorate the entrepreneurial ecosystem and support startup ventures. Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran joined Naidu during the launch, emphasizing the importance of innovation.

The RTIHs will be supported by reputed business groups, including GMR Group and Adani, to enable technology and skill enhancement. Naidu expressed optimism about India's economic growth, highlighting a record-breaking entrepreneurship program and pledging to create wealth while supporting the impoverished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

