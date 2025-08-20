High-Level Talks on Ukraine Security Guarantees Continue in Washington

A select group of military leaders from NATO continues high-level discussions in Washington, aimed at exploring security guarantees for Ukraine, a Western official told Reuters.

The discussions are centered around options brainstormed by U.S. General Dan Caine and six other high-ranking NATO chiefs of defence. The official mentioned that no results have been achieved yet because security guarantees were not addressed in detail during a virtual meeting of all NATO chiefs earlier.

The ongoing dialogue has no fixed timetable, as political authorities will ultimately make any final decisions, the official noted.

