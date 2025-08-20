High-Level Talks on Ukraine Security Guarantees Continue in Washington
Key military leaders from NATO, led by U.S. General Dan Caine, are engaged in ongoing talks in Washington to discuss potential security guarantees for Ukraine. Although no decisions have been made, further meetings are anticipated to explore options. Political leaders will ultimately decide the outcome.
A select group of military leaders from NATO continues high-level discussions in Washington, aimed at exploring security guarantees for Ukraine, a Western official told Reuters.
The discussions are centered around options brainstormed by U.S. General Dan Caine and six other high-ranking NATO chiefs of defence. The official mentioned that no results have been achieved yet because security guarantees were not addressed in detail during a virtual meeting of all NATO chiefs earlier.
The ongoing dialogue has no fixed timetable, as political authorities will ultimately make any final decisions, the official noted.
