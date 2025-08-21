Argentina's Economic Surge: A Strong June Growth
Official data revealed that Argentina's economic activity rose by 6.4% in June compared to the same month last year. This growth aligns with analysts' forecasts, reflecting a positive trend for Latin America's third-largest economy.
