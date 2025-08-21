Left Menu

Argentina's Economic Surge: A Strong June Growth

Official data revealed that Argentina's economic activity rose by 6.4% in June compared to the same month last year. This growth aligns with analysts' forecasts, reflecting a positive trend for Latin America's third-largest economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 00:33 IST
Argentina's Economic Surge: A Strong June Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Official statistics released on Wednesday indicated a 6.4% growth in Argentina's economic activity for June compared to the same period the previous year.

This uptick comes as no surprise, as it matches the projections made by analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The increase marks a significant positive trend for Latin America's third-largest economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025