Taiwan's Historic Defence Budget Increase Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan is set to allocate T$949.5 billion for defence in the coming year, a budget that accounts for 3.32% of its gross domestic product, the Central News Agency reported. This significant increase, the first to exceed 3% since 2009, underscores the island's response to escalating tensions with China.

The adjusted budget arrives amidst Beijing's enhanced military and political assertiveness towards Taiwan, a nation China regards as its territory. With growing pressure from the U.S. to invest heavily in military capabilities, Taiwan's government, led by President Lai Ching-te, aims to surpass 3% of GDP in defence spending starting next year.

Remarkably, Taiwan's budget will for the first time integrate coast guard expenses—a crucial move given its frontline stand-offs with China. The cabinet is poised to reveal comprehensive details, emphasizing military modernization with the development of indigenous submarines, as China's military advancements press on.

(With inputs from agencies.)