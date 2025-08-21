Innovation at the Horizon: Hydrogen-Powered Flight and Missile Advancements

In a groundbreaking partnership, a French technology startup has announced its collaboration with JetZero to develop a hydrogen-powered variant of its innovative all-wing aircraft design. This venture is reviving the conversation around zero-emission aviation, especially after Airbus recently halted its hydrogen airliner project.

Meanwhile, India's defense strides forward as the nation successfully test-fired its Agni 5 intermediate range ballistic missile. Conducted from Odisha, the test showcased a validation of all technical and operational parameters, according to the Indian defense ministry.

These advancements highlight significant technological progress in aviation and national defense, reflecting ongoing innovation and strategic capability enhancement.

