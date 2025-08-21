Innovation at the Horizon: Hydrogen-Powered Flight and Missile Advancements
A French startup collaborates with JetZero on hydrogen-powered aircraft, reviving zero-emission aviation discussions. Meanwhile, India successfully tests its Agni 5 ballistic missile, achieving key operational goals. These developments underscore significant progress in aerospace technology and national defense capabilities.
In a groundbreaking partnership, a French technology startup has announced its collaboration with JetZero to develop a hydrogen-powered variant of its innovative all-wing aircraft design. This venture is reviving the conversation around zero-emission aviation, especially after Airbus recently halted its hydrogen airliner project.
Meanwhile, India's defense strides forward as the nation successfully test-fired its Agni 5 intermediate range ballistic missile. Conducted from Odisha, the test showcased a validation of all technical and operational parameters, according to the Indian defense ministry.
These advancements highlight significant technological progress in aviation and national defense, reflecting ongoing innovation and strategic capability enhancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NuSummit Cybersecurity: Leading the Charge in AI-driven Digital Defense
Spain Scraps F-35 Fighter Jet Deal Amid Defense Budget Shift
U.S. Boosts Ukraine's Defense: $200 Million Arms Approval
Cyclotrons: Powering Cancer Care, Diagnostics, and Medical Innovation
Infosys Launches Advanced AI Center in Hubballi, Boosting North Karnataka as Innovation Hub