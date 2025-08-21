Left Menu

Norway's Economic Surge: Surpassing Expectations

Norway's mainland economy experienced significant growth in Q2, outpacing economist predictions. With a rise of 0.6% in mainland GDP from April to June, the growth exceeded the 0.3% anticipated by both the central bank and economists, showcasing Norway's economic resilience.

Norway's mainland economy demonstrated remarkable growth, exceeding forecasts in the second quarter, according to Statistics Norway (SSB) data released on Thursday.

The mainland GDP rose by 0.6% from April to June, a notable uptick from the 0.3% growth predicted by both the central bank and economists polled by Reuters.

This data illustrates Norway's economic resilience and the potential for continued expansion beyond previous expectations.

