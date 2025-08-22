Germany's Stance on Palestinian State Recognition Unwavering

In a firm stance, Germany's government declared on Friday that it currently has no intention of recognizing Palestine as an independent state, asserting that such a move could jeopardize efforts towards a negotiated two-state solution with Israel.

A German government spokesman reinforced this position at a press conference, acknowledging that while a negotiated two-state solution remains the ultimate goal, recognizing Palestine at this stage would be counterproductive to the peace process.

This declaration comes in contrast to the positions of other nations like Australia, the United Kingdom, France, and Canada, which have expressed willingness to recognize Palestinian statehood under varying conditions.

