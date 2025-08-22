Cool Innovation: Deep Seawater Cooling Revolutionizes Data Centres

Amidst a rapid increase in data centre demands driven by digital services, researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay have introduced an innovative methodology to evaluate the feasibility of Deep Seawater Cooling (DSWC) systems. Announced on Friday, this new approach provides a greener solution against conventional, energy-heavy cooling techniques.

Guided by Prof Gurubalan Annadurai, the team from IIT Bombay, led by postdoctoral fellow Dr. Kashish Kumar, unveiled a detailed assessment framework for DSWC systems. These systems draw cold water from deep ocean layers through pipelines to land-based facilities, offering a sustainable cooling method amidst planet-warming challenges and the rising digital footprint.

The study emphasizes the potential of DSWC systems to reduce energy use and carbon emissions significantly, particularly in coastal and developing regions. While acknowledging some simplifying assumptions, researchers stress the system's economic and operational advantages in areas with easy access to deep ocean cold water. International cooperation and policy support are deemed crucial for scalable implementation.