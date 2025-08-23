Coimbatore: The Rising Star of India's IT Landscape

Coimbatore is quietly transforming from a textile hub to a promising IT destination, offering a sustainable alternative to more established cities like Bengaluru. It's not just about speed; it's about strategic advantages that encourage long-term growth and stability in the IT sector.

The city's key strength lies in its people. With a continuous influx of skilled engineers and managers from reputable local institutions, Coimbatore provides a workforce that is both committed and stable, significantly reducing attrition rates and promoting retention.

Coimbatore also offers cost efficiencies, enabling savings of 30–40% on salaries, rentals, and infrastructure. Infrastructure growth is evident with major IT parks like TIDEL Park and CHIL SEZ, attracting global giants. The local government's policies enhance the city's appeal, making it a viable, long-term base for businesses and employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)