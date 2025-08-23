Coimbatore: The Rising Star of India's IT Landscape
Coimbatore, once primarily a textile and manufacturing city, is now emerging as a promising IT hub in India. It offers significant advantages, including a skilled workforce, cost efficiency, and modern infrastructure. The city's growth is supported by government incentives and a positive environment for business and living.
- Country:
- India
Coimbatore is quietly transforming from a textile hub to a promising IT destination, offering a sustainable alternative to more established cities like Bengaluru. It's not just about speed; it's about strategic advantages that encourage long-term growth and stability in the IT sector.
The city's key strength lies in its people. With a continuous influx of skilled engineers and managers from reputable local institutions, Coimbatore provides a workforce that is both committed and stable, significantly reducing attrition rates and promoting retention.
Coimbatore also offers cost efficiencies, enabling savings of 30–40% on salaries, rentals, and infrastructure. Infrastructure growth is evident with major IT parks like TIDEL Park and CHIL SEZ, attracting global giants. The local government's policies enhance the city's appeal, making it a viable, long-term base for businesses and employees.
(With inputs from agencies.)