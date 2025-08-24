Left Menu

Japan Preps HTV-X Launch for Space Station Resupply

Japan is set to launch the HTV-X cargo spacecraft on October 21 to resupply the International Space Station. Developed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Electric, the spacecraft will be launched aboard the H3 rocket from Tanegashima Space Center.

Japan's ambitious space mission is gearing up for an October 21 launch to resupply the International Space Station. The nation will deploy its cutting-edge cargo spacecraft, HTV-X, in this operation.

Constructed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Electric, the HTV-X is set to become a mainstay in orbital logistics. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency confirmed the spacecraft's deployment will be carried out using MHI's H3 rocket.

The lift-off will occur from the Tanegashima Space Center, solidifying Japan's role in international space endeavors and pioneering advancements in space technology.

