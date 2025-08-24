Japan Preps HTV-X Launch for Space Station Resupply

Japan's ambitious space mission is gearing up for an October 21 launch to resupply the International Space Station. The nation will deploy its cutting-edge cargo spacecraft, HTV-X, in this operation.

Constructed by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Electric, the HTV-X is set to become a mainstay in orbital logistics. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency confirmed the spacecraft's deployment will be carried out using MHI's H3 rocket.

The lift-off will occur from the Tanegashima Space Center, solidifying Japan's role in international space endeavors and pioneering advancements in space technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)