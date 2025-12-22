H3 Rocket's Failed Launch: Navigating Setbacks

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced that a Japanese H3 rocket faced engine troubles, preventing the QZS-5 navigation satellite from entering its designated orbit.

This incident casts a shadow over Japan's burgeoning space program, highlighting vulnerabilities despite Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' achievement in overcoming initial launch challenges.

The failure is expected to trigger extensive investigations, potentially stalling the momentum of Japan's national space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)