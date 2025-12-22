Left Menu

H3 Rocket's Failed Launch: Navigating Setbacks

The Japanese H3 rocket failed to place the government-operated QZS-5 satellite into orbit due to engine issues. This failure typically prompts extensive investigations, potentially delaying Japan's space program. Despite this setback, the H3 rocket had succeeded in six previous launches after its initial 2023 debut mishap.

Updated: 22-12-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced that a Japanese H3 rocket faced engine troubles, preventing the QZS-5 navigation satellite from entering its designated orbit.

This incident casts a shadow over Japan's burgeoning space program, highlighting vulnerabilities despite Mitsubishi Heavy Industries' achievement in overcoming initial launch challenges.

The failure is expected to trigger extensive investigations, potentially stalling the momentum of Japan's national space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

