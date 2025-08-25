Singapore's Inflation Falls Short of Expectations
Singapore's core inflation rate in July rose by 0.5%, underperforming economists' predictions. Official data showed the core rate, excluding private transport and accommodation, was below the anticipated 0.6% from a Reuters poll. Overall headline inflation stood at 0.6%, also less than the forecasted 0.7%.
