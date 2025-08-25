Left Menu

NLB Services Ventures into GCC Market, Eyes $200M Revenue

NLB Services, a global technology firm, launches into the Global Capability Centre market, targeting $200 million revenue in five years. Abhilash Raghavan is appointed as Chief Business Officer to direct strategy. Initial focus is on sectors undergoing digital transformation, such as Fintech, BFSI, Retail, and Pharmaceuticals.

Global technology leader NLB Services has announced its entry into the Global Capability Centre (GCC) sector, with aspirations to achieve USD 200 million in revenue over the next five years. This ambitious goal was revealed by a senior company executive as the firm expands its strategic horizons.

The company's new GCC venture will be spearheaded by Abhilash Raghavan, recently appointed as the Chief Business Officer. Raghavan will oversee global business strategies designed to accelerate growth across key markets in India, North America, Asia, the UK, and Europe.

NLB Services plans to initially target mid-market Fintech, BFSI, Retail, and Pharmaceutical sectors where companies are seeking innovative, tech-driven solutions to navigate digital transformation. SCCs are set to launch in India by the end of the year, subsequently expanding internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

