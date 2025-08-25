NLB Services Ventures into GCC Market, Eyes $200M Revenue

Global technology leader NLB Services has announced its entry into the Global Capability Centre (GCC) sector, with aspirations to achieve USD 200 million in revenue over the next five years. This ambitious goal was revealed by a senior company executive as the firm expands its strategic horizons.

The company's new GCC venture will be spearheaded by Abhilash Raghavan, recently appointed as the Chief Business Officer. Raghavan will oversee global business strategies designed to accelerate growth across key markets in India, North America, Asia, the UK, and Europe.

NLB Services plans to initially target mid-market Fintech, BFSI, Retail, and Pharmaceutical sectors where companies are seeking innovative, tech-driven solutions to navigate digital transformation. SCCs are set to launch in India by the end of the year, subsequently expanding internationally.

