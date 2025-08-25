Left Menu

Wall Street Braces for Fed's Potential Rate Cut amid Economic Uncertainties

Wall Street's primary indexes are set for a decline due to rising speculation about a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month. Economic indicators suggest labor market weakness which might lead to a policy shift. Major brokerages have revised their forecasts amid varying inflation and job data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 18:36 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Monday following optimistic gains in the previous session. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a possible interest-rate reduction, contingent on labor market data that suggests a slowdown. Investors are now betting on a dovish Fed approach in their September meeting.

The impending release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price index and nonfarm payrolls data could significantly influence this outlook. With inflationary pressures rising from U.S. tariffs, the focus is on the labor market's condition. According to Thomas Hayes of Great Hill Capital, maintaining labor market cracks is key for a September rate cut.

Amidst shifting broker forecasts, traders see a strong possibility of a September rate cut. Meanwhile, major indices, including the Dow and S&P 500, are reacting to the mixed signals. Eyes are also on Nvidia's upcoming earnings, which could impact its valuation and Wall Street trends further.

