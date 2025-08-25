Left Menu

Kerala's Digital Revolution: Faster, Accessible, Citizen-Friendly Services

Kerala is launching the 'Nammude Kerala Digital Kerala' initiative to streamline government services, improve accessibility, and enhance citizen-friendliness. The program introduces AI, resolves grievances, and integrates social security schemes, prioritizing digital governance through four key focus areas: online service integration, AI adoption, good governance, and online safety awareness.

Kerala is embarking on a digital transformation with the 'Nammude Kerala Digital Kerala' initiative, aimed at expediting government services and enhancing their accessibility and citizen-friendliness, announced the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a preliminary meeting to initiate the project, according to a statement released on Monday. The initiative is set to dismantle hurdles in digital governance and facilitate faster and more convenient service delivery.

A notable feature of the programme includes a special system for addressing public grievances with real-time updates. Furthermore, the initiative will establish an integrated registry to coordinate social security schemes, utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other advanced technologies for service improvement. The government plans regular updates to digital applications and aims to enhance data sharing among departments.

The project is divided into four focus areas: 'Sevana Kerala' for a unified online services platform; 'Bhavi Kerala' for AI integration in service delivery; 'Sadbhrana Kerala' for a digital governance model; and 'Jana Kerala' for promoting online safety awareness. Discussions involved e-governance nodal officers and key service providers.

