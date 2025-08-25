Thrilling Upsets and Triumphs: Day One at the U.S. Open

The U.S. Open commenced with a series of exhilarating matches, setting the stage for what promises to be an intense competition. Barbora Krejcikova, a two-time Grand Slam champion, knocked out Canadian Open winner Victoria Mboko in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

The day's matches began under a partly cloudy sky with temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius, drawing crowds eager to witness the world-class tennis action. Notable victories included those of Sabalenka and Djokovic, both advancing to the next round amid electrifying performances.

A significant moment unfolded when Daniil Medvedev's exit from the tournament sparked controversy, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. As the tournament progresses, contenders like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are poised to deliver thrilling performances, with top seed players making significant strides in their respective matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)